Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/central-valley-community-bancorp-cvcy-upgraded-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.