CENTRIC HEALTH (CHH) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at Canaccord Genuity

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:CHH opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. CENTRIC HEALTH has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.90.

About CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health Corp is a Canada-based company primarily engaged in the drug retail sector. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Specialty Pharmacy, as well as Surgical and Medical Centers. The Specialty Pharmacy division focuses on the drug retail and wholesale through pharmacies and fulfillment locations, as well as it offers additional drug-relates services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, advisory, addiction management and specialty services for long-term care and retirement facilities.

