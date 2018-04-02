Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,649 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.71% of Century Casinos worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 69.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.46 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.06.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.83 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

