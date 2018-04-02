Cerus (CERS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.19, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Cerus has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.85.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 154.46% and a negative net margin of 139.06%. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Laurence M. Corash bought 150,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,462,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,532,287. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $69,685 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 22.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

