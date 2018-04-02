Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $1.92

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 17916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Cesca Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops and markets integrated cellular therapies and delivery systems. The Company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

