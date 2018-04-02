Vossloh (VOS) PT Set at €35.00 by Cfra

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €35.00 ($43.21) price target by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.67 ($57.61).

ETR VOS remained flat at $€40.70 ($50.25) during trading on Monday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a 1 year high of €63.99 ($79.00).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

