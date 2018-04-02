Hochtief (HOT) Given a €177.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €177.00 ($218.52) price target from stock analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

HOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochtief in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($192.59) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Commerzbank set a €177.00 ($218.52) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €136.00 ($167.90) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.31 ($184.33).

Shares of HOT remained flat at $€151.70 ($187.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($158.02) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($216.05).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company's HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, and transportation infrastructure, as well as hydroelectric power stations and dams.

