Cfra Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 2,100 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target from equities research analysts at Cfra in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,040 ($28.18) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($24.73) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.28).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,778.50 ($24.57) on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

