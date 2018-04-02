Comparing CGG (NYSE:CGG) & Its Rivals

CGG (NYSE: CGG) is one of 19 public companies in the “Oil & gas exploration services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CGG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.3%. As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out -37.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.32 billion -$514.90 million N/A CGG Competitors $22.56 billion $1.29 billion -7.64

CGG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Risk and Volatility

CGG has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CGG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00 CGG Competitors 56 169 217 6 2.39

As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies have a potential upside of 38.07%. Given CGG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CGG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14% CGG Competitors -13.70% -43.65% -8.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CGG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CGG competitors beat CGG on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

CGG Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

