CGI Group (GIB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CGI Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1687208779358 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get CGI Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CGI Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.10. 233,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CGI Group has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,598.36, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CGI Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback 20,590,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cgi-group-gib-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.