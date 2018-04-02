ChainCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million (CRYPTO:CHC)

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. ChainCoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2,519.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.04291150 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012400 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007311 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,981,725 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,027 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

