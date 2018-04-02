ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 30,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.11. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, CFO Mark Cook purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $48,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

