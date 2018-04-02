Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Charles River Laboratories worth $47,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 69.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $312,186.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $250,745.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,637. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Charles River Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.66 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $123.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.85.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,062.57, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Charles River Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $119.05.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $478.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.02 million. Charles River Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

