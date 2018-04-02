Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds rose 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2047. The debt is now trading at $97.12 and was trading at $94.96 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.01 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.87. 1,742,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.67 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74,227.84, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 23.80%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/charter-communications-chtr-bonds-rise-1-1-during-trading.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.