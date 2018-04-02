Millennium Management LLC Sells 433,212 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $71,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Charter Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,733.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $436.00 target price (down previously from $453.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Shares of CHTR opened at $311.22 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.78 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74,227.84, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Sells 433,212 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/charter-communications-inc-chtr-position-reduced-by-millennium-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.