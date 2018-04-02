Charter Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 581.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,447.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $859.02 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a P/E ratio of 318.10, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,204.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,481.38.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

