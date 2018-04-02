Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The Company is engaged in developing a portfolio of human immuno-oncology targeted antibodies.

