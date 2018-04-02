Chemed Co. (CHE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE opened at $272.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4,409.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Chemed has a 1 year low of $178.44 and a 1 year high of $285.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.83 million. Chemed had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. analysts expect that Chemed will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Chemed declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

