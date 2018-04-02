ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 160,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,096. The company has a market capitalization of $665.32, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.56. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.3% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 246,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/chemocentryx-inc-ccxi-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-29-per-share.html.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.