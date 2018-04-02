Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084,803 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Chico’s worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 434,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chico’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on Chico’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chico’s has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1,155.35, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $587.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Chico’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Chico’s Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

