China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

OTCMKTS CHOLY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The firm has a market cap of $1,879.94, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.11. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/china-oilfield-services-choly-raised-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited is a comprehensive oilfield service provider. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Drilling Services segment is mainly engaged in the provision of oilfield drilling services. The Oil Field Technical Services segment is mainly engaged in the provision of oilfield technical services, including the logging, drilling fluids and directional drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.