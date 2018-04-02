China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,873.22, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.23. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.34.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

