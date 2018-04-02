Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Separately, Nomura cut shares of China Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of CHA stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 129,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,998.55, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. China Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in China Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in China Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in China Telecommunications by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in China Telecommunications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Telecommunications Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

