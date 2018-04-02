China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHU. CLSA raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE CHU traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $39,257.39, a PE ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 60.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/china-unicom-hong-kong-chu-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.