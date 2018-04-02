ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News headlines about ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.011503434235 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IMOS opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.98, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

IMOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

