Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Lowered to Sell at Vetr

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $311.43 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.45.

NYSE CMG opened at $323.11 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $9,024.46, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,356.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

