Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels (CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Choice Hotels worth $67,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 441,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels by 1,646.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 410,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Choice Hotels by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 71,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Choice Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of CHH opened at $80.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Choice Hotels has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4,562.38, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. Choice Hotels had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Choice Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, SVP John Bonds sold 14,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,237,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,261,930.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,995 shares of company stock worth $4,992,967. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

