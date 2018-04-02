GTT Communications Inc (GTT) General Counsel Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 438,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Mckee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $320,950.00.

Shares of GTT opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,541.58, a P/E ratio of 236.25, a P/E/G ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GTT Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.40 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,723,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after purchasing an additional 928,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 198,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/chris-mckee-sells-7000-shares-of-gtt-communications-inc-gtt-stock-updated-updated.html.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.