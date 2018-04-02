Insider Selling: Burford Capital (BUR) Insider Sells 4,400,000 Shares of Stock

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) insider Christopher Bogart sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($18.65), for a total transaction of £59,400,000 ($82,066,869.30).

BUR opened at GBX 1,340 ($18.51) on Monday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 11.41 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,459.40 ($20.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,880.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,558.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUR. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($18.10) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,364.20 ($18.85).

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

