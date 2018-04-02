Church & Dwight (CHD) Given News Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Church & Dwight earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0683516495719 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $48.93. 1,921,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12,284.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $19,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,205.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $555,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

