Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.38.

Shares of Enbridge Income Fund stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$27.92. 597,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,262. Enbridge Income Fund has a one year low of C$26.36 and a one year high of C$34.27.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. Enbridge Income Fund had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 100.00%. The company had revenue of C$86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.14 million.

In other news, Director John Richard Bird acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.99 per share, with a total value of C$111,960.00.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

