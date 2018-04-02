Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 204,162 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ciena by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.76 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $344,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 233,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,737.88, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ciena has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

