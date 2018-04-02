Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $13.05

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 291042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $587.16, a PE ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.31 million. Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $42,757.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,397.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $386,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,450 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

