Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Receives Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.56.

CGX traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.74. 101,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,611. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$29.25 and a twelve month high of C$54.81.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$435.60 million. Cineplex had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

In other Cineplex news, insider Gordon Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.89 per share, with a total value of C$191,340.00. Also, insider George Sautter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.05 per share, with a total value of C$66,100.00.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc (Cineplex) is a Canada-based film exhibition company. The Company’s segments include Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment includes all direct and ancillary revenues from theatre attendance, including box office and food service revenues. The Exhibition segment also includes amusement gaming and leisure, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales.

