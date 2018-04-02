Cineworld (LON:CINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

CINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.78) target price on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.40) target price on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised Cineworld to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Cineworld in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 758.64 ($10.48).

LON CINE opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.26) on Thursday. Cineworld has a one year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 329.42 ($4.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

In other Cineworld news, insider Nisan Cohen sold 1,450 shares of Cineworld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.43), for a total transaction of £7,801 ($10,777.84). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 25,000 shares of Cineworld stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($85,659.02).

About Cineworld

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

