Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) Director Christian Godin Buys 13,000 Shares

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Christian Godin purchased 13,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$47,190.00.

CPH stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.75.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The company had revenue of C$15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 million.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology company in South America, Canada, and the United States. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain.

