Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 116,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,943,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,439,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 435,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 368,454 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

