Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,275 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.13 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

CSCO opened at $42.68 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $206,623.34, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

