Cision (NYSE:CISN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:CISN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,724. Cision has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,418.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of -0.04.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $59,846,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cision during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Cision by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cision by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

