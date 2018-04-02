Citi Trends (CTRN) Posts Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Citi Trends’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Citi Trends updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $30.91 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.70, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Citi Trends announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 883.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

