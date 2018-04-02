Citigroup Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($44.44) target price from analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.80 ($41.73).

FRA EVK remained flat at $€28.64 ($35.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($40.70).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

