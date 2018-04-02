Citigroup (NYSE:C) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,205 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of Citigroup worth $726,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $68.95. 1,934,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,372,887. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

