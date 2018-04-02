OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 2,118,607 Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118,607 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.72% of Citigroup worth $1,373,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,829,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,363,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

