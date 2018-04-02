Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($33.16) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,800 ($24.87) to GBX 1,899 ($26.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,235 ($30.88) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,290 ($31.64) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.28).

Prudential stock remained flat at $GBX 1,778.50 ($24.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a GBX 32.50 ($0.45) dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

