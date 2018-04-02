adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €220.00 ($271.60) target price by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €226.00 ($279.01) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €212.88 ($262.82).

ADS remained flat at $€196.65 ($242.78) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

