Citigroup Analysts Give BMW (BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

BMW (ETR:BMW) received a €73.00 ($90.12) target price from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BMW in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

ETR BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Thursday. BMW has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

