Civic Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Civic has a total market cap of $70.70 million and $5.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00698006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00169035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Kucoin, Bittrex, AEX, Poloniex, IDEX, EtherDelta, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Mercatox, Huobi and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

