Clams Price Hits $3.32 on Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00047829 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. Clams has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $36,116.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Clams

CLAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,641,667 coins and its circulating supply is 2,944,367 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

