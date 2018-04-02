Clarus Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX)

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Klondex Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.15 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Klondex Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.02.

Shares of TSE KDX remained flat at $C$3.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,535. Klondex Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.37.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Klondex Mines had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.49 million.

In other news, insider Global Resource Manag Waterton bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.77 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,673,549 shares of company stock worth $2,926,224.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

