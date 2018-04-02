Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX)

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Klondex Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price target on Klondex Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Get Klondex Mines alerts:

Shares of KLDX stock remained flat at $$2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,889. Klondex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

In other news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton acquired 164,734 shares of Klondex Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $225,685.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,513,530 shares of company stock worth $4,835,896 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klondex Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Klondex Mines by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Klondex Mines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Klondex Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Klondex Mines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 11,168,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/clarus-securities-reiterates-speculative-buy-rating-for-klondex-mines-kldx-updated-updated.html.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.